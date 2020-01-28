Kobe remembered in video tribute, moment of silence before Raptors game

TORONTO — Kobe Bryant was remembered with a video tribute and 24 seconds of silence before the Toronto Raptors tipped off against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday.

The retired Los Angeles Lakers legend, who wore No. 24 as a player, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash that also killed seven others on Sunday. He was 41.

The video showed highlights of the five-time NBA champion and 18-time all-star, including his 81-point outburst against the Raptors in 2006 — the second highest point total by a player in NBA history.

"There will never be another Kobe Bryant," said the video voiceover.

The Scotiabank Arena crowd, that was dotted with a few dozen purple and gold Bryant jerseys, chanted "Ko-be! Ko-be!"

Toronto's CN Tower was lit up in Lakers purple and gold on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2020.