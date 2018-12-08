Koe feels team can be better despite win

ESTEVAN, Sask. — Kevin Koe advanced to the Canada Cup of curling men's final by downing Brad Gushue 7-5 in their semifinal match on Saturday.

The Calgary skip will face Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., for the championship on Sunday.

Two uncharacteristic misses by Gushue led to a stunning reversal in the game, turning a 5-1 lead in the sixth end into a victory for Koe. Gushue, of St. John's, N.L., had a chance to put the game away in the eighth end but his draw to the button sailed wide, giving Koe a 5-5 tie.

Koe, third B.J. Neufeld, second Colton Flasch and lead Ben Hebert struggled early, giving up two in the second. Gushue, third Brett Gallant, second Mark Nichols extended their lead by stealing a deuce in the fifth end.

Koe scored two in the seventh, stole two in eight and added singles in the ninth and 10th ends for the win.

Koe lost 8-4 to Jacobs in the opening round of the tournament.

Earlier Saturday, Kerri Einarson's rink from Gimli, Man., advanced to the women's final with a 7-3 win over Calgary's Chelsea Carey.

Einarson's rink will take on the winner of Saturday night's semifinal between Winnipeg's Jennifer Jones and Ottawa's Rachel Homan — the two most recent Canada Cup champions.

In the other women’s game on Saturday, Casey Scheidegger of Lethbridge, Alta., beat Winnipeg's Darcy Robertson 8-7.

Koe began his day by beating Edmonton's Brendan Bottcher 8-7 in a third-place tiebreaker after both teams finished the round robin with 4-2 records.