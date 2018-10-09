Brooks Koepka has won PGA Tour player of the year on the strength of his two major championships.

Koepka is the sixth player in the last six years to win the award, the longest streak of different winners since the PGA Tour players began voting on the award in 1990.

The tour does not disclose how many votes he received from a ballot that included British Open champion Francesco Molinari, FedEx Cup champion Justin Rose, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau.

Koepka won the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills to become the first player to go back-to-back since 1989. He won the PGA Championship at Bellerive by two shots over Tiger Woods to become the fifth player to win the U.S. Open and PGA Championship in the same year.