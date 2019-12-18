BELLEVILLE, Ont. — Kole Lind's power-play goal 16 minutes into the second period was the eventual winner as the Utica Comets held off the Belleville Senators 4-3 on Wednesday in American Hockey League play.

Zack MacEwen, Nikolay Goldobin and Reid Boucher also scored as Utica (16-10-3), the AHL affiliate of the Vancouver Canucks, built a 4-1 lead by the second intermission.

Vitaly Abramov had a pair of goals in the third period as Belleville (16-10-1), the minor league club for the Ottawa Senators, mounted a late comeback. Michael Carcone also scored.

Zane McIntyre made 30 saves for the win. Joey Daccord stopped 23 shots for Belleville.

The Comets went 2 for 6 on the power play and the Senators were 1 for 5 with the man advantage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Dec. 18, 2019.