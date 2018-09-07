Disaster has struck on the south side of Chicago.

The White Sox announced Friday that Michael Kopech, one of baseball's best pitching prospects, has a tear in his UCL and will likely require Tommy John surgery. He is expected to be ready for spring training in 2020.

Michael Kopech will likely undergo Tommy John surgery after tests revealed a tear in his UCL. He is expected to be ready for Spring Training in 2020.



He will receive a second opinion in the days coming to confirm today’s diagnosis. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 7, 2018

He will receive a second opinion in the days coming to confirm today's diagnosis.

The White Sox brought up Kopech in August and started four games, pitching to an ERA of 5.02 and a WHIP of 1.53.