Disaster has struck on the south side of Chicago. 

The White Sox announced Friday that Michael Kopech, one of baseball's best pitching prospects, has a tear in his UCL and will likely require Tommy John surgery. He is expected to be ready for spring training in 2020.  

He will receive a second opinion in the days coming to confirm today's diagnosis. 

The White Sox brought up Kopech in August and started four games, pitching to an ERA of 5.02 and a WHIP of 1.53.

 