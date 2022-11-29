Fernandes puts on one of the best performances of his international career in win

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Friday as Korea Republic takes on Portugal in a Group H match.

Korea Republic fell 3-2 to Ghana on Matchday 2, in one of the wildest games of the tournament and now find themselves needing a win and help to advance to the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup.

After surrendering two first-half goals, a pair of headers by Cho Gue-sung levelled the score. Ghana’s Mohammed Kudus would have the final say, scoring the winner in the 68th minute.

Korea Republic’s manager Paulo Bento was shown a red card by the referee following a heated exchange with the official after the full-time whistle. Bento has been suspended for Korea Republic’s final match and will not be on the sideline on Friday.

Portugal qualified for the Round of 16 with their 2-0 victory over Uruguay on Monday and need a single point to guarantee themselves top spot in the group.

Bruno Fernandes scored both goals in the victory for Portugal, with the second coming from the penalty spot.

How to watch 2022 FIFA World Cup: Korea Republic vs. Portugal

