The Korean Baseball Organization announced on Friday that five umpires have been demoted to the minor leagues for "retraining" following player complaints over their performance during Thursday's game between the Hanwha Eagles and the SK Wyverns.

The crew that worked Thursday's game will report to the lower-tier Futures League as of Saturday.

After the 8-4 defeat to the Eagles, Wyverns outfielder Lee Yong-kyu used his postgame interview to address the other players in the league about concerns with the strike zone.

"Even though it's only been three games this season, a lot of players are really unhappy with the lack of consistency on ball-strike calls," Lee said. "I'd like to ask all the umpires to please be more considerate of the players. We're all very confused [about their strike zone]. I know the umpires are doing their best out there, but I just hope they should start seeing things from the players' perspective, too."

The KBO asks its players to refrain from public criticism of its umpires.

Lee refrained from further comment on Friday ahead of the Wyverns' game with the Kiwoom Heroes.

"I'd read about the umpires' demotion on my way here, and I don't have anything to say about that decision," Lee told a scrum. "I didn't mean any harm. I said what I said because I want all the players to be able to perform at a high level."