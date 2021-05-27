Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Zach Hyman traded second-period goals, as the Montreal Canadiens hold a 3-1 lead over the Toronto Maple Leafs at the second intermission of Game 5.

Kotkaniemi added to the Canadiens’ lead five minutes into the second frame as he stole the puck from Rasmus Sandin behind the Leafs net and tucked it past Jack Campbell for the 3-0 lead.

Hyman answered less than two minutes later, redirecting a centering pass from Mitch Marner past an out-of-position Carey Price to close the deficit to 3-1.

The Canadiens got the first power play opportunity of the game at 13:39 of the period, a tripping all on Zach Hyman, but failed to score with the man advantage. The team is now 0-for-14 in the series.

Price has stopped 18 of the 19 shots fired his way through two periods, while Campbell has turned away 19 of Montreal's 22 shots.

The Leafs lead the best-of-seven series 3-1