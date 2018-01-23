A bout between two strawweight contenders has been added to UFC 223 as fourth-ranked Karolina Kowalkiewicz will face ninth-ranked Felice Herrig at the April 7th event, which will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Kowalkiewicz, a former title challenger, defeated Jodie Esquibel in her last bout at UFC Fight Night Gdansk in her native Poland in October. The victory helped snap a two-fight losing streak for the 32-year-old that featured her first two professional setbacks.

The first of those losses was a unanimous decision defeat at the hands of then champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 205. Prior to that, she captured her first 10 matches, including a 3-0 start to her UFC career.

Herrig enters the bout on a four-fight winning streak, with victories over Kailin Curran, Alexa Grasso, Justine Kish and most recently Cortney Casey at UFC 218. The 33-year-old took a year away from fighting after an April 2015 loss to Paige VanZant and has not lost since her return to action.

The Illinois native is 14-6 over her MMA career, including a 5-1 record in the UFC.

UFC 223 will be headlined by a title match between interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson and undefeated challenger Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The co-main event is a strawweight title rematch between former champion Jedrzejczyk and the woman who pinned her first professional loss on her and took the belt, Rose Namajunas.