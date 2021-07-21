1h ago
Kraken open at Vegas, home opener vs. Canucks
The NHL's two newest teams will meet for the first time in October to welcome Seattle to the league. The Kraken will open its inaugural season on the road against the Vegas Golden Knights on Oct. 12.
TSN.ca Staff
The team will play its first-ever home game against the Vancouver Canucks at new Climate Pledge Arena on Oct. 23.
The news was revealed Wednesday night during Seattle's expansion draft.