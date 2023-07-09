The Seattle Kraken have signed restricted free agent defenceman Cale Fleury to a two-year, $1.6 million contract.

The deal avoids an arbitration hearing and has an average annual value of $800,000.

‼️ 🥬🌨️✍️🦑 ‼️



We’ve agreed to terms with defenseman @CJF_98 on a two-year, $800k AAV contract! pic.twitter.com/HeKQjAMZMV — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) July 9, 2023

Fleury, 24, played 12 games with the Kraken in 2022-23, recording a single assist.

Selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the third round of the 2017 NHL Draft, the native of Carlyle, Sask., has one goal and one assist over 62 games with the Habs and Kraken.