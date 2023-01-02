With the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins taking centre stage on Monday at Fenway Park in this year's version of the Winter Classic, the NHL announced that the 2024 Winter Classic will pit the Seattle Kraken against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Park.

The matchup features the two newest franchises in the NHL with the Golden Knights entering the league in 2017 and the Kraken last season.

Despite being a young franchise, Vegas already has an outdoor game under their belts, falling to the Colorado Avalanche on Feb. 20, 2021 at Lake Tahoe.

The 2024 Winter Classic - taking place on New Year's Day - will be the 16th anniversary of the annual contest, dating back to 2008 when the Penguins beat the Buffalo Sabres in a shootout at Ralph Wilson Stadium.

T-Mobile Park is the home the MLB's Seattle Mariners.