The Chicago Cubs are dealing Kris Bryant to the San Francisco Giants according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Bryant to SF, source tells, ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 30, 2021

After a down year in 2020, the 29-year-old has rebounded in a big way for the Cubs this season, hitting .xxx with xx home runs and xx RBI in xx games.

Bryant has also been flexible in the field for manager David Ross, playing at least one game at third base, first base and all three outfield positions.

Bryant will be remembered on the North Side best for a 2016 season that saw him win the National League MVP Award and help the Cubs break their World Series curse, defeating Cleveland in seven games.

All in all, the Las Vegas native spent seven seasons with Chicago, making the All-Star Team four times and winning the Rookie of the Year Award in 2015.