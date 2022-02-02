41m ago
McCarville hands Crawford first loss at Scotties
Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville knocked New Brunswick's Andrea Crawford from the ranks of the unbeaten Wednesday at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.
The Canadian Press
THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville knocked New Brunswick's Andrea Crawford from the ranks of the unbeaten Wednesday at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.
McCarville (4-2) scored one in the 11th end to earn an 8-7 win over Crawford (5-1) in the morning draw at the Canadian women's curling championships.
Crawford, the first skip from New Brunswick to win her first five games at the tournament, could've secured a playoff spot with a victory.
In other action, Tracy Fleury's Wild Card 1 defeated Sarah Hill from Newfoundland and Labrador 8-3, Susanne Birt of P.E.I. downed Chelsea Carey's Wild Card 2 8-4 and Saskatchewan's Penny Barker got past Brigitte MacPhail of Nunavut 11-4.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2022.