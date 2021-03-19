Andersen’s struggles continue; Flames hand Leafs third straight loss Toronto starter Frederik Andersen made just 14 saves in a 4-3 loss to the Calgary Flames Friday night, registering a season-low .778 save percentage, which dropped the slumping Maple Leafs to 1-6-0 in their last seven, Kristen Shilton writes.

Kristen Shilton TSN Toronto Maple Leafs Reporter Follow|Archive

TORONTO —Amid Frederik Andersen’s ongoing struggles in net, the Maple Leafs continued their losing ways Friday night.

Toronto’s starter made just 14 saves in a 4-3 loss to the Calgary Flames, registering a season-low .778 save percentage. Andersen is now 2-5-0 with an .871 save percentage since returning on March 3 from a lower-body injury that he admitted on Thursday is still troubling him. The loss was Toronto’s third in a row, and dropped them to 1-6-0 in their last seven.

The Leafs did much of their part in front of Andersen on Friday by controlling play offensively and allowing a season-low 18 shots on net, including just two in the third period. What mistakes that were made ended up behind Andersen though, and that told the story of Toronto’s defeat.

“It's difficult on a night like tonight when everything seems to find a way through traffic,” Andersen said. "I know personally, I didn't lose my ability to play good. And same goes for our team, too. We want to get out of this slump here and start winning some hockey games. It's just a matter of putting it together. I think it's something [that starts] by me looking inward and doing what I can do just to play my best and help the team.”

The Flames were up on Toronto in a hurry Friday, scoring two goals on four shots in the opening frame.

That first goal came just 1:19 into the game, when Andersen failed to seal his post against Matthew Tkachuk’s short side strike.

Then a defensive zone turnover ended up on the stick of Derek Ryan, who was alone in the slot and blasted a wrister past Andersen.

It was a start for Toronto that felt eerily similar to the one in their game last Sunday against Ottawa, when the Senators scored twice with their first three shots on net.

“When things are going the way they had been for us as a team, and the first shot ends up in your net, that's tough,” said coach Sheldon Keefe. “That's the way it's going, so we just have to continue to focus on the things that we can do to not put ourselves in those positions where those pucks can't be directed at our net.”

Toronto began to rally in the second half of the period. Morgan Rielly put a shot on Jacob Markstrom that was blocked in front, but the puck took a fortuitous bounce onto Jason Spezza’s stick and the veteran didn’t miss from the slot to make it 2-1 Calgary with just over seven minutes left in the first.

Wayne Simmonds, in his first game back from a broken wrist suffered Feb. 6, picked up an assist on the play.

Toronto had a great chance to close the gap off a Flames’ offensive zone turnover, but Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner both failed to convert, and then Chris Tanev rifled a shot through traffic at the other end with 1:05 to play in the opening frame.

By then, Andersen had allowed three goals on seven shots.

“He got it on the on the flank and originally I saw it on the left side of the screen and then as he dragged it over I had to switch to where I was trying to track the puck,” Andersen said of Tanev’s strike. “And just as he was releasing it I saw it and it was just too late to really track it and get something on it.”

Alex Kerfoot made it his mission to respond quickly, carrying the puck into Calgary’s zone and looking off the defender with a quick shot from the circle that beat Markstrom with 24.5 seconds left in the frame.

The Leafs trailed 3-2 going into the second, and Marner had the equalizer in a hurry with a high-glove shot over Markstrom.

Toronto barely had time to exhale before Justin Holl had smashed Johnny Gaudreau into the boards, prompting a tussle instigated by Calgary defenceman Juuso Valimaki. The Leafs’ ensuing power play try came up empty, however, and right after it ended, Tkachuk was waiting for Holl.

A strange sequence followed. Tkachuk challenged Holl to a fight, both players dropped their gloves, and then Tkachuk skated away, only to start punching Holl as he bent down to pick up his mitts. The two exchanged a few half-hearted blows from there before sitting to serve their five-minute penalties.

“He came at me and asked me to go, so I dropped them, and then I thought that he was not dropping them,” Holl said. "And then I think the linesman said something so I was confused as to what was going on but it ended up that we went. It's all part of the game, especially when I had the hit on Gaudreau, so there's going to be a response.”

In short order, Ilya Mikheyev had joined Holl in the box for holding and Mark Giordano scored with a one-timer just three seconds into the power play, giving Calgary a 4-3 edge it would not relinquish.

The Leafs’ penalty kill has now allowed four goals in its last 10 appearances. Toronto’s own power play went 0-for-3 on the night, and is 0-for-8 in its last four games.

Keefe said backup Jack Campbell will step in against Calgary in the second half of Toronto’s back-to-back on Saturday, giving Andersen a chance to re-set mentally. The Leafs were coming off a four-day break as it was and while Keefe admitted he thought there might be a lull in their play, he had hoped for a better result.

“It's certainly [frustrating],” he said. "You want it to flip and get the results going back, but that doesn't do us any good. We've got to just regroup here and recognize this as an opportunity for us to realize how it is we need to play and how consistent we need to be. We better find a way to get a win here and then all of a sudden everything eases up a little bit but it's not going to be easy.”​