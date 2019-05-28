Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

BOSTON — For a few seconds, at least, Game 1 was a throwback to 1970 – the last time these two teams met for hockey’s holy grail.

Torey Krug flicked back his hair, skated up ice sans bucket, and ran over Robert Thomas with a thundering check that nearly blew the roof off in Boston. It was the hardest helmetless hit since Craig MacTavish.

“I’m just glad I got a haircut a few days ago,” Krug quipped.

Like Thomas, the rest of the St. Louis Blues were searching for the licence plate of the truck that just hit them on Monday night.

A dream start to the Blues’ first Stanley Cup Final in 49 years quickly turned into a nightmare. The Boston Bruins roared back from a two-goal deficit with an all-out assault over the final two periods, rolling to a 4-2 victory that felt more lopsided than the score would indicate.

Rust? What rust? The Bruins looked every bit like the monster they were before the longest layoff for one team between games to start a Stanley Cup Final in NHL history.

“We weren’t perfect in the first [period] and we weren’t expected to be,” Bruins defenceman Connor Clifton said. “Eleven days off is a long time.”

Last year, we had the Great Eight, as in Alex Ovechkin. This year, it’s the great eight, as in the eight straight wins the Bruins have ripped off – half that’s required to hoist Lord Stanley in one grab.

Game 2 is Wednesday night in Beantown, where the Blues will look to snap a 13-game winless streak (0-13) in the Final in franchise history.

“Turnovers,” Blues coach Craig Berube said was the story. “The second period, we stopped skating, stopped moving the puck, turned it over and gave them momentum, and plus penalties didn’t help.”

It’s difficult to view Game 1 as anything but a missed opportunity for the Blues. They had the lead, the momentum, and a rusty opponent on the ropes early in the second period. Jordan Binnington started as well as he could’ve hoped, Brayden Schenn and Vladimir Tarasenko scored, and they forced Bruce Cassidy to abandon his matchup against the Patrice Bergeron line.

“It wasn’t going our way,” Cassidy said of the strategy change. “It was that simple.”

That’s when the rest of the Bruins’ roster took over. Propelled by their fourth line, including the game-winning goal from centre Sean Kuraly, and perhaps the best mobile defence in the postseason, the Bruins dominated the rest of the night.

The Blues rolled through the West as the deepest team, utilizing all four lines, but they appeared to meet their match in Game 1. That depth, plus the physicality and goaltending battle, is what makes this Cup Final so compelling.

“This is what they do,” Cassidy said of that fourth line, with Kuraly, Joakim Nordstrom and Noel Acciari. “They possess pucks. They can skate. They play simple hockey and I think against St. Louis, if you play north, especially for being off as long as we were, we had to not get drawn into the fancy stuff – the stuff you’re doing in practice because you don’t have a competitive edge.”

The Bruins had the edge all over the ice. Their playoff-best power play converted and they got to Binnington – who was demonstrably upset on two of his three goals against, including one bobble that burst the Blues’ bubble.

“He was fine,” Berube said of Binnington. “He made a lot of great saves. He had a lot of shots, a lot of opportunities. Like I said, we turned too many pucks over. We didn’t move the puck very well. I thought he was fine.”

Binnington also didn’t get much help. Over a span of more than 30 minutes, the Bruins scored as many goals (three) as the Blues registered shots on Tuukka Rask. It’s going to take more than 20 total shots to take down Tuukka, who did nothing to diminish his Conn Smythe candidacy.

“I think that’s how you get to this point, by relying on everybody,” Bergeron said. “It’s been the way that we’ve been successful, when everyone is chipping in and doing the job on any given night.”

“It’s one game,” Bergeron was saying.

And he’s right. Turnovers were the story when the Blues lost Game 1 to the Sharks in the Western Conference final. They stayed away from the parade to the penalty box for most of these playoffs so far, but they were on the wrong side of the line five times.

The Blues will punch back. They have all playoffs long. These Bruins have been around too long to expect anything different.

“The win feels good,” David Pastrnak said. “But it’s just the beginning.”

Krug just marked the Bruins’ territory when he put the exclamation point on Game 1. It was a hit that might not even be allowed next year with a proposal to force players off the ice who lose their helmet during playoff. Krug said he wasn’t even thinking, though he admitted his “very pregnant” wife “probably” would have been concerned.

It felt like 1970 again, no helmets, big hits, and the spoked-B crushing the Blue Note.

“We Want The Cup,” the Garden chanted after the hit.

They are three wins away now.

