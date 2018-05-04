Kuemper expected to start as Canada opens WHC vs. USA

McElhinney and Kuemper to duel it out for starting spot

It appears Darcy Kuemper will get the start for Canada's first game at the world hockey championship on Friday.

Kuemper was listed as the first goaltender on the team's game sheet Friday morning ahead of their opening matchup against Team USA.

The 27-year-old started Canada's 6-1 exhibition win over Latvia on Tuesday and stopped 15 of 16 shots in two periods of work. Curtis McElhinney came in for the third period and turned aside all 12 shots he faced.

Head coach Bill Peters said after the win if he had to make a snap decision, he would start Kuemper again but wouldn't commit to naming a starter.

Both Kuemper and McElhinney held backup roles in the NHL this season. Kuemper made 25 starts over the course of the season between the Los Angeles Kings and the Arizona Coyotes, posting a 12-7-5 record. He recorded a .920 save percentage on the season with a 2.52 goals-against average.

McElhinney impressed for the Leafs in limited action this season. In 18 games, the 34-year-old was 11-5 with a 2.15 GAA and a save percentage of .934.

Neither goaltender has represented Canada at any tournament in the past.

Windsor Spitfires goaltender Michael DiPietro is Canada's third goaltender for the tournament and is not expected to see game action.

Canada's game sheet listed the team's lines as follows:

RNH McDavid Schwartz

Bailey Schenn O’Reilly

Beauvillier Barzal Eberle

Dubois Horvat Pageau

Murray Ekblad

Nurse Parayko

Chabot Pulock

Defenceman Joel Edmundson and forward Tyson Jost will serve as healthy scratches for the team.