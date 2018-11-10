Winnipeg Jets defenceman Dmitry Kulikov is expected to miss at least a month with an upper-body injury.

He did not finish last night's game against the Colorado Avalanche after a check from Gabriel Bourque in the first period.

Kulikov has played in six games this season, scoring one assist. He and Joe Morrow had been rotating in on the third pair alongside Tyler Myers.

Kulikov played 62 games last season before a reoccurence of a back injury that he had dealt with during his time in Buffalo. He underwent surgery after the Jets were eliminated from the Western Conference Final.