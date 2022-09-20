Forward Kurtis Gabriel retired from professional hockey on Monday after 51 career NHL games.

The 29-year-old, who appeared in two games with the Chicago Blackhawks last season, made the announcement on Twitter.

“This is definitely not an easy decision, but I feel like I need to listen to my body, my heart, and my mind, and they are telling me it is time to retire from playing professional hockey," Gabriel wrote in a statement. "I could not be more grateful for the career I have had. If you would have told me at seventeen years old, when my amazing mum, Kim, suggested that I try out for the local Newmarket Hurricanes (because it was “only fifty dollars and some of your team mates were too,”) that I would be where I am at twenty nine, I would not have believed you! What a ride we have had Mum. What a journey it has been!

"Thank you to my unbelievable support system: my loving family, girlfriend & her family, friends, teammates, coaches, management, trainers, team staff, billets, fans, and anyone who has ever supported me even in the smallest way through all these years. I never could have done it without you all.

"The life experiences and lessons that were packed into the time since I committed to hockey are truly priceless. I will cherish them and apply them to my life going forward. And one thing is for sure..hockey created the conditions for me to be tested to my limits. The suffering that came from it, physically but mostly mentally, was the catalyst that pushed me to “awaken” spiritually. I am forever grateful for that.

"I actually find it fitting that I end this journey in the off-season. I got to where I am because of what I did in the off-season for thirteen years."

"I am excited to see what life will be like in this next chapter!”

A third-round pick of the Minnesota Wild in 2013, Gabriel posted two goals and five points in 51 career games with the Wild, New Jersey Devils, San Jose Sharks and Blackhawks. He racked up 153 penalty over those games.

He appeared in 39 AHL games last season with the Rockford IceHogs, posting three goals and one assist with 84 penalty minutes.

The Newmarket, Ont. native was an unrestricted free agent this summer.