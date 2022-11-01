7m ago
Rourke throws five TDs in Ohio rout of Buffalo
The Canadian Press
ATHENS, Ohio -- — Kurtis Rourke threw for 317 yards and five touchdowns, Sam Wiglusz had 131 yards receiving and two scores, and Ohio beat Buffalo 45-24 on Tuesday night.
Rourke threw for three touchdowns in the first half to help build a 24-10 lead. Ohio took a 7-0 lead on its first possession when Rourke lofted it into the corner of the end zone to Wiglusz for a 16-yard score. The duo connected again from 5-yards out for Wiglusz's ninth touchdown catch of the season. All six of Wiglusz's catches came in the first half.
Cam Dorsey had 52 yards rushing and a touchdown for Ohio (6-3, 4-1 Mid-American Conference). The Bobcats defense forced three turnovers, including a strip sack with 13:04 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Cole Snyder was 25 of 49 for 238 yards with two touchdowns and one interception for Buffalo (5-4, 4-1), which had its five-game winning streak snapped.