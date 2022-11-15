Canadian quarterback Kurtis Rourke left Tuesday's game against the Ball State Cardinals with an apparent right knee injury in the second quarter and did not return.

Rourke went down just before halftime and emerged on the Bobcats' sideline in street clothes with a large ice pack on his knee.

Prior to leaving the game, Rourke was 12-of-16 for 169 yards and one touchdown, adding 12 yards on the ground. Ohio led 17-3 at the half after scoring the entirety of their points in the second quarter. Ohio went on to win the game 32-18 as backup C.J. Harris went 5-for-8 with 34 yards passing after replacing Rourke.

The younger brother of BC Lions standout Nathan Rourke, the junior from Oakville, Ont., came into Tuesday's matchup with 3,087 yards passing and 24 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions for the Bobcats.