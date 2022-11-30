The awards keep piling up for the Rourke family.

Weeks after his older brother Nathan was named the Canadian Football League's Most Outstanding Canadian, Kurtis earned some hardware himself, as he was named the Mid-American Conference's Offensive Player of the Year. He also took home the Vern Smith Leadership Award, which recognizes the top player in the MAC.

Rourke received the news in a unique way, as he announced himself the winner of the awards while reading off a teleprompter.

We told @Kurtis_rourke7 he had to record a thank you to our fans this morning on the teleprompter.



Instead, he read he was MAC Offensive Player of the Year and the Vern Smith Leadership Award winner.

Once he had a moment to drink it in, he had many people to thank.

"I'm so grateful to be a part of this team, a part of this organization," said Rourke. "Thank you to everyone who's come out to support us."

Rourke led the MAC with 25 passing touchdowns to four interceptions, and his 3,256 passing yards was first in the MAC and 15th in the nation. Rourke added another 249 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

The Oakville, Ont., native helped lead the Ohio Bobcats to an 9-3 record, though he suffered a season-ending knee injury against Ball State.

Ohio defeated Bowling Green to win the MAC East Division and will play for its first league title since 1968 when they take on the Toledo Rockets on Dec. 3