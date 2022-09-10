Kurtis Rourke and the Ohio Bobcats could not build on their Week 1 win, as they were crushed by Penn State, 46-10 on Saturday afternoon.

Rourke, the younger brother of BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke, completed 14-of-30 passes for 119 yards before being replaced by Parker Navarro in the fourth quarter when the game was already well out of reach.

The Oakville, Ont. native completed 27-of-34 passes for 345 yards and four touchdowns in Ohio’s season-opening win over Florida Atlantic.

Nicholas Singleton led Penn State’s offence, rushing for 179 yards and two touchdowns on just 10 carries. Quarterback Sean Clifford passed for 213 yards and one touchdown, while also adding 14 yards and a second score on the ground