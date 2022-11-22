Canadian star quarterback Kurtis Rourke will miss the rest of the NCAA season with the Ohio Bobcats after suffering a knee injury last week against Ball State, the team announced Tuesday night.

"It's a tough break for Kurtis," said head coach Tim Albin in a statement. "He's a great quarterback, captain and person, so this impacts us on multiple levels. Kurtis will play a key part in the coming weeks, helping CJ and the entire team prepare for the rest of the season. We will be right behind him through the rehabilitation."

Kurtis Rourke sustained an injury during Ohio’s game against Ball State last week.



A statement from @CoachAlbin below. pic.twitter.com/5e9HfzsbUD — Ohio Football (@OhioFootball) November 22, 2022

The 22-year-old native of Oakville, Ont., has been the top pivot in the NCAA's Mid-American Conference this season, throwing for 3,256 yards with 25 touchdowns and four interceptions. Rourke has led Ohio to an 8-3 record and sit first in their division.

Rourke, who is the younger brother of CFL star quarterback Nathan Rourke, is in his fourth season playing with the Bobcats.

Nathan showed his support for his brother on Twitter after the announcement.

"Our family was heartbroken to learn of Kurtis' injury, especially after his incredible breakout year," Nathan wrote. "While we acknowledge that the road ahead of him will be long, we have full certainty that Kurtis will return to his playing form to play at the level that he has."