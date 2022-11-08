OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Kurtis Rourke threw for 363 yards and three touchdowns, Miles Cross had 133 yards receiving and Ohio beat Miami (Ohio) 37-21 on Tuesday night.

Jacoby Jones made a diving catch in the end zone, his second score of the game, with 12 minutes left in the fourth quarter to extend Ohio’s lead to 31-14. Jones also scored on a 48-yarder when he took a short pass and broke a tackle before cutting back another defender on the way to the end zone.

Jones finished with 79 yards receiving and Sieh Bangura rushed for 145 yards and one touchdown for Ohio (7-3, 5-1 Mid-American Conference).

Brett Gabbert also passed for three touchdowns, each to Mac Hippenhammer, for Miami (4-6, 2-4). Hippenhammer finished with eight catches for 107 yards.

Gabbert was tackled for a loss on the final play of the game and he stayed on the ground for several minutes before being helped off the field.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2