41m ago
Kuznetsov leaves Game 2 with UBI
TSN.ca Staff
Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Brayden McNabb delivered a crushing blow to the Washington Capitals' offence, nailing Evgeny Kuznetzov along the boards and sending the forward to the Capitals' dressing room clutching his left forearm with 5:18 left in the first period of Game 2 in the Stanley Cup Final.
The 26-year-old did not return to start the second period and the Capitals announced that he sustained an upper-body injury and is questionable for the remainder of tonight's game against the Golden Knights.
Kuznetsov has had an incredible playoffs for the Capitals, leading the league with 25 points on 11 goals and 14 assists and is in the midst of a team-record 11-game point streak.
Nicklas Backstrom has slotted into Kuznetsov's spot at centre on the first line with Alex Ovechkin.