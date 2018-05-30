Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Brayden McNabb delivered a crushing blow to the Washington Capitals' offence, nailing Evgeny Kuznetzov along the boards and sending the forward to the Capitals' dressing room clutching his left forearm with 5:18 left in the first period of Game 2 in the Stanley Cup Final.

The 26-year-old did not return to start the second period and the Capitals announced that he sustained an upper-body injury and is questionable for the remainder of tonight's game against the Golden Knights.

#Caps Evgeny Kuznetsov (upper body) is questionable to return to tonight’s game. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) May 31, 2018

Kuznetsov has had an incredible playoffs for the Capitals, leading the league with 25 points on 11 goals and 14 assists and is in the midst of a team-record 11-game point streak.

Nicklas Backstrom has slotted into Kuznetsov's spot at centre on the first line with Alex Ovechkin.