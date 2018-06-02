If he plays, how effective will Kuznetsov be in Game 3?

Washington Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov will play in Game 3.

Kuznetsov skated on the top line between Alex Ovechkin and Tom Wilson during the morning skate Saturday was on the ice for warmup ahead of Game 3.

Kuznetsov left Game 2 early after taking a big hit from Vegas Golden Knights' defenceman Brayden McNabb in the Caps' Game 2 win.

The 26-year-old took part in Friday's optional skate with the team as well.

Kuznetsov leads the Capitals in points and is in first in overall scoring in the playoffs with 11 goals and 14 assists.

Capitals lines at morning skate

Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Wilson

Vrana-Backstrom-Oshie

Burakovsky-Eller-Connolly

Stephenson-Beagle-DSP

Kempny-Carlson

Orlov-Niskanen

Orpik-Djoos