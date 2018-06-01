Washington Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov (upper-body injury) is a game-time decision for Game 3, head coach Barry Trotz said Friday. He is considered day-to-day.

Evgeny Kuznetsov is on the ice for #Caps practice today. pic.twitter.com/4d0ALzNa51 — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 1, 2018

He was on the ice Friday morning as the team held an optional skate.

Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Brayden McNabb hit Kuznetzov along the boards, sending the forward to the Capitals' dressing room clutching his left forearm with 5:18 left in the first period of Game 2 in the Stanley Cup Final. He was unable to return as Washington would go on to win 3-2 to even the series.

Kuznetsov has had an incredible playoffs for the Capitals, leading the league with 25 points on 11 goals and 14 assists and is in the midst of a team-record 11-game point streak.

Lars Eller slotted into Kuznetsov's spot at centre on the first line with Alex Ovechkin.

Meanwhile, defenceman Brooks Orpik did not skate Friday but head coach Barry Trotz said the day before that he was fine. Orpik took a slash from Golden Knights' forward Alex Tuch and needed 15 stitches in his right index finger.

He had zero goals and 10 assists in 81 games during the regular season and one goal and three assists in 21 playoff games.