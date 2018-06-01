36m ago
Kuznetsov (UBI) on ice for optional skate
TSN.ca Staff
Washington Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov (upper-body injury) was on the ice Friday morning as the Caps held their optional skate ahead of Game 3.
Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Brayden McNabb hit Kuznetzov along the boards, sending the forward to the Capitals' dressing room clutching his left forearm with 5:18 left in the first period of Game 2 in the Stanley Cup Final. He was unable to return as Washington would go on to win 3-2 to even the series.
Kuznetsov has had an incredible playoffs for the Capitals, leading the league with 25 points on 11 goals and 14 assists and is in the midst of a team-record 11-game point streak.
Lars Eller slotted into Kuznetsov's spot at centre on the first line with Alex Ovechkin.
The Capitals have not yet commented on Kuznetsov's status for Game 3.