Washington Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov (upper-body injury) was on the ice Friday morning as the Caps held their optional skate ahead of Game 3.

Evgeny Kuznetsov is on the ice for #Caps practice today. pic.twitter.com/4d0ALzNa51 — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 1, 2018

Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Brayden McNabb hit Kuznetzov along the boards, sending the forward to the Capitals' dressing room clutching his left forearm with 5:18 left in the first period of Game 2 in the Stanley Cup Final. He was unable to return as Washington would go on to win 3-2 to even the series.

Kuznetsov has had an incredible playoffs for the Capitals, leading the league with 25 points on 11 goals and 14 assists and is in the midst of a team-record 11-game point streak.

Lars Eller slotted into Kuznetsov's spot at centre on the first line with Alex Ovechkin.

The Capitals have not yet commented on Kuznetsov's status for Game 3.