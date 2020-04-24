The KVNB, Dutch football's governing body, announced on Friday that there will be no attempt to resume the Eredivisie and the top flight's season has been abandoned with no champion crowned or teams relegated.

The government has banned all large-scale events in the country until at least September 1.

When the league was suspended on March 12, Ajax was atop the table on 56 points, ahead of AZ Alkmaar on goal difference.

Both clubs will now head into the Champions League qualifying stage for 2020-21.

RKC Waalwijk was in last place on 15 points, almost assuredly headed for relegation.

Nine matches remained on the schedule for each club.