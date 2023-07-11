MONTREAL — With its goalless streak reaching 333 minutes after a 1-0 loss to Atlanta United on Saturday, CF Montreal must quickly shift its focus to a midweek game on the road against the Chicago Fire.

Chicago (6-8-8) has found new life since the return of head coach Frank Klopas — who coached the Fire from 2011-2013 — two months ago.

He has helped the team move from 14th in Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference to the thick of the playoff race. After winning just three of their first 17 matches, the Fire have won three of their last four, including a 1-0 win over second-placed Nashville on Saturday.

“These are important games and important points that will count at the end of the season, so we just have to stay positive,” said head coach Hernan Losada before Wednesday's game. “With a new coach, they play much more compact and are better organized, so it’ll be a difficult challenge to break them down on the road.”

Montreal (8-11-2) has also recovered from a poor start and currently occupies the final post-season slot in the East. However, old habits have begun manifesting themselves again as a lack of offensive creation has led to its longest goal drought of the season.

Enter Kwadwo Opoku, a dynamic young forward acquired from Los Angeles FC last week that is expected to bring pace, creativity, and finishing to an attacking corps in desperate need of all three. While the emergence of Denis Bouanga and the dominance of Carlos Vela have limited his usage this season, he had 12 goals in 34 games for LAFC last year as a rookie.

“The welcome they gave me was amazing, I felt at home right away,” said Opoku, who is reunited with former LAFC teammate Bryce Duke in Montreal.

“This is a big step for me and my career, as a young player you always want to go for it, and this is a big opportunity for me,” Opoku said. “It also feels good to already know someone like Bryce for so long. We played together as were roommates when we travelled, and we’ve stayed good friends.”

The 21-year-old Ghanaian ranks among the league’s best in chance creation both on his own and as part of an attacking movement. Those are both elements that Montreal has struggled with.

When faced with an opposing low block, the team seems to run out of ideas and struggles to play the final killer ball needed to find the back of the net.

The more Montreal controls possession, the seemingly worse off it is. This year in MLS, it has had over 55 per cent possession on six occasions, winning just one of those games. However, five of its eight wins this season have come from games where it was outpossessed.

“We just need more creativity, myself included. More runs, more shots, and being more aggressive. It’s no secret that we haven’t been good enough in the final third and haven’t been creating enough chances,” said striker Mason Toye. “I’m super grateful that we were able to get (Opoku), he’s definitely going to help us create some more opportunities and score some goals.”

The game will also be a reunion of sorts for Chicago striker and all-star Kei Kamara, who became a fan favourite in Montreal when he was brought in as a veteran last season. His option for an extra season was picked up by the club, but after contract extension talks broke down, he publicly asked for a trade in the off-season.

Montreal is his joint-favourite team to play against, scoring 13 goals against club throughout his career.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2023.