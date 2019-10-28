Sanchez explains why Allen replacing Newton was never going to happen

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera said quarterback Kyle Allen will start again this week with Cam Newton in the midded of his rehab, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Allen has started five games while Newton rehabs from a foot injury. The 23-year-old has led the Panthers to a 4-1 record throwing 99-159 for 1,059 yards, seven touchdowns, and three interceptions.