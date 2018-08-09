Kyle Busch hoping series can move on after arrest of France

NASCAR star Kyle Busch is hoping the series can quickly move past the arrest of Chairman Brian France.

Busch had a media event Tuesday in South Carolina for Darlington Raceway and said he hopes France's issues don't "affect NASCAR in a negative way."

France took a leave of absence following his Sunday night arrest in New York's Hamptons on charges of driving while intoxicated and criminal possession of oxycodone. The arrest comes at a time NASCAR is desperately trying to stop a slide in popularity.

Busch believes NASCAR needs to move forward. Jim France, Brian's uncle, has assumed the chairman and CEO roles for the privately owned company.

"We've got to look to our sport's future, what we can change and what we can do next," Busch said. "Brian's been our leader for a long time. Look forward now to the opportunity to have Jim France in there."

Busch has won six Cup races this season and is a series champion.