The Pittsburgh Penguins made the first big splash of the Kyle Dubas era on Sunday, acquiring reigning Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson from the San Jose Sharks as part of a three-team deal with the Montreal Canadiens.

Pairing the league's top-scoring defenceman with Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang gives the Pens another chance to contend after missing the playoffs in 2022-23. Dubas, the new president of hockey operations and general manager of the club, says the Penguins revamped roster can contend for a championship this season.

"It's an affirmation. We have the chance and opportunity to contend for a championship," Dubas told the media on Monday. "I know there will be a lot of people to doubt the group. We have our belief and that's on me to lead the way.

"We need to improve our ability to move the puck out of our own zone and Erik does that."

Pittsburgh sent a 2024 protected first-round pick, forward Mikael Granlund and defenceman Jan Rutta to the Sharks and goaltender Casey DeSmith, defenceman Jeff Petry, a 2025 second-round pick and prospect Nathan Legare to the Canadiens as part of the deal for the three-time Norris Trophy winner.

The Sharks will retain $1.5 million of Karlsson's salary through 2027 while the Penguins retained $1.56 million of Petry's salary.

Dubas also added that the Penguin are likely done making moves after a busy offseason that included the additions of Karlsson, defenceman Ryan Graves, and forwards Lars Eller and Noel Acciari.

"I don't expect anything more major. You can never make any promises," Dubas said. We're six weeks out from camp starting. I think this will be the group."

The Penguins front office brought up Karlsson's potential fit with it's veteran players prior to the move and Dubas praised the team's commitment to winning above all else.

"This process has also shown me why it was appealing to come here, because Sully, the group of guys that have won here all together - that's all they care about. They're not worried about anything other than winning."