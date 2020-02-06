Dubas says timing finally came together for Kings trade Morgan Rielly’s recovery from injury will dictate the Maple Leafs GM’s approach to acquiring another defenceman before the trade deadline, Kristen Shilton writes.

Kristen Shilton TSN Toronto Maple Leafs Reporter Follow|Archive

TORONTO – As the Maple Leafs grapple with losing starting goaltender Frederik Andersen to a neck injury and the reality of being outside the playoff picture with 28 games to go, there's no time like the present to make a deal.

General manager Kyle Dubas executed a significant one late on Wednesday, acquiring goaltender Jack Campbell and forward Kyle Clifford from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for winger Trevor Moore and a pair of third-round draft picks in the culmination of a trade Dubas said he would have made much sooner, given the opportunity.

“If it had been available to do [weeks ago], we would have done it then,” Dubas said in a press conference on Thursday. “I think teams take their time. We had been looking at it, investigating it, and if we can improve the team earlier, we'd much rather do that – especially when we're going to be giving up assets. It was clear earlier in the week and even into last week that the teams were getting ready to act, so we felt we needed to strike and go from there.”​

The move came more than two weeks before the NHL’s Feb. 24 trade deadline and addresses Toronto’s long-standing backup goaltending issue.

The situation surrounding that job, held primarily by the inconsistent Michael Hutchinson, has been precarious all season. Dubas said Thursday that the need to finalize a trade became obvious after Andersen hurt his neck in the first period of Monday’s 5-3 loss to the Florida Panthers.

Andersen has been Toronto’s workhorse again all year, starting 42 of the team’s 53 games prior to his injury, compiling a 24-9-6 record with .910 save percentage and 2.87 goals-against average. He even earned his first bid to the NHL's All-Star Game last month.

Meanwhile Hutchinson has had a tumultuous year behind Andersen. He started out 0-4-1 and was briefly demoted to the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies in mid-November, before recovering in a second go-around with the Leafs to win four of his past five starts.

But Hutchinson’s performed poorly in relief of Andersen this past month, going 1-4-0 over his last five appearances, including a start in Wednesday’s 5-3 loss to the New York Rangers.

“You're always worried about the depth,” Dubas said. “If your number one guy goes down, how does the team respond? For us, we have a strong belief in Fred and what he’s capable of over a season of being a bona fide number one guy, but you do always have that fear of, what if something happens to him? Unfortunately, he's got the injury, and I think that led us to move quickly down the path.”

Andersen joined goalie coach Steve Briere on the ice for a workout Thursday afternoon for the first time this week, but there is no timetable for his return.

“His status is just continuing to work through the injury and see where he's at,” Dubas said. “But we won't have any idea until after he's off [the ice] and how he's feeling. I'd say he's unlikely for tomorrow [against Anaheim], but we'll see after.”

Adding to the Leafs’ injury woes, which include Morgan Rielly sidelined by a fractured foot, is the loss of defenceman Cody Ceci for an extended period after he hurt his ankle in Wednesday’s game.

Dubas said a corresponding roster move will be made ahead of Friday’s game to account for Ceci’s absence, but it’s Rielly’s timetable – originally set at six weeks from mid-January – that will sway how Dubas approaches acquiring another defenceman before the deadline.

“If [a trade is] just to say that we did it, it's not probably something we would do,” Dubas said. “We would probably want someone to move the needle for us in the long run. But it'll depend on Morgan and as we get more updates on him in the coming weeks in terms of how long he's going to be out. That'll dictate how much cap space we have going into the deadline with regards to [Long-Term Injured Reserve] for the rest of the season if he's not going to be back until the playoffs.”

Toronto is currently two points out of a postseason slot. While injuries to key players like Andersen, Rielly and Jake Muzzin have all taken their toll, Dubas refuses to blame that for where the Leafs sit.

“The injury part of it is unfortunate, but I hate that excuse,” he said. “If that's why we don't make [the playoffs], that'll be a failure on my end.”

The 28-year-old Campbell will challenge Hutchinson for Toronto’s crease until there’s more clarity on Andersen’s situation, building on the 8-10-2 record with .900 save percentage he’s amassed with the Kings this season.

To his delight, Campbell will now be backstopping a Leafs’ team averaging the most goals per game (3.90) in the NHL since Sheldon Keefe took over as head coach on Nov. 20, compared to a Kings’ club that averages the fourth-fewest (2.42).

“That definitely makes me smile a little bit,” Campbell said. “It's pretty exciting just to be a part of it. Anytime you get some goal support that's huge and builds confidence and just makes you want to do your job even more to shut the door.”

Campbell also knows Dubas well, not only from when the former GM of the Ontario Hockey League's Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds acquired him via trade with the Windsor Spitfires in 2011, but also from mutual friends growing up.

Clifford is something else entirely, a gritty bottom-six forward with enough offensive upside to satisfy Dubas. His three fighting majors on the season match the total for Toronto’s entire roster, and Clifford will try to keep bring physicality along with some occasional production (he has six goals and eight assists in 53 games).

“They didn't bring me in to outpace Auston Matthews in goals,” Clifford deadpanned. “I know what I am and I know who I am. I know there's a lot of skill guys in here and there's a lot of guys who play hard too, so I definitely want to add that element.”

Dubas knows the narrative surrounding his construction of Toronto’s roster is that forwards like Clifford don’t fit, but the Ayr, Ont., native is the exact type of player Dubas was looking for.

There's also history between them, dating back to when Dubas was an agent for Uptown Sports and signed Clifford as his first client.

“He can play, and those guys aren't in abundance anymore,” Dubas said. “We don't have to hide him; he doesn't need to play two or three minutes a night. I think that's why when they're available, the cost is pretty high [for] players like him that do have some toughness and competitiveness, but can also play and play well.”

Before the two new guys settled in officially with a quick on-ice workout, Dubas reflected on the challenge facing Toronto in fighting for its playoff life while continuing to mature along the way.

“It’s being able to go through the crucible when you're being severely tested, and I think we are being tested now,” Dubas said. “To be able to endure that and be able to come out on the other side, I think that's really something that our whole group and organization needs to do. I look at it as one of the best opportunities that we've had in the whole time here because I do have a strong belief in the group. I do think the group is capable of great things.”