The Los Angeles Lakers failed to convince NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard to join the gold and purple and complete their three-headed monster of superstars with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Instead, Leonard decided to sign with LA's other basketball franchise in the Clippers.

The Lakers may not have Leonard, but 24-year-old Kyle Kuzma believes he can be that third superstar for his squad.

"I don't feel no pressure, but I believe that I am capable of being that superstar," Kuzma told ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk. "I put a lot of work in. My progress through my journey shows that I can be there. I developed every single year, dating back to college, and I don't see that development stunting at all."

Last season in his second year in the NBA, the six-foot-nine power forward averaged 18.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists with a 45.6 field goal percentage (30.3 from three) over 70 games. Kuzma says if he can find a way to shoot the ball better in 2019-20, he could develop into a third All-Star behind James and Davis.

"Last year I didn't shoot the ball well, and I still averaged almost 20," explained Kuzma. "If I can shoot the ball well and keep developing the facets of my game defensively, I don't see why I can't [be that third star]."

Kuzma said it was tough to see good friends and former teammates in Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram in the New Orleans Pelicans blockbuster, but understands it's the nature of the business.

"They didn't want to trade none of us, obviously. We were a great young group of guys that had a lot of promise. Anytime you got three, four young guys as a core in the NBA, you don't want to trade those guys. But you have an opportunity to get a generational talent, stuff is bound to happen," he said.

The Flint native is currently training with the USA Basketball with hopes of making the national team for the FIBA World Cup tournament next month in China.