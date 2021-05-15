Lowry among Raptors out for finale vs. Pacers

The Toronto Raptors will yet again field a long list of inactive players for their season finale on Sunday against the Indiana Pacers.

Starters Kyle Lowry, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby will not play against the Pacers, as well as reserves Yuta Watanabe, Paul Watson and Rodney Hood.

Sunday's game could potentially be Lowry's last as Raptor after spending the past nine seasons with the team. Lowry, 35, is scheduled to be a free agent at season's end.

The Raptors, who currently sit at 27-44 on the season and are 12th in the Eastern Conference standings, will miss the playoffs for the first time in eight years.

The Pacers, who are coached by former Raptors assistant Nate Bjorkgren, have clinched a spot in the play-in tournament.