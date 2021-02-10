Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry will play on Wednesday against the Washington Wizards, head coach Nick Nurse announced ahead of the game.

Nurse confirms that Lowry will play tonight vs Washington. His back pain has subsided some, it seems, but they'll monitor it going forward.



OG Anunoby and Yuta Watanabe, who were both listed as questionable, are both OUT. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 10, 2021

Lowry left Monday’s 128-133 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies with back spasms. He played 7:42 and scored four points with one assist before leaving the game.

For Anunoby, it will be his eighth straight game out with a calf injury. He is averaging 14.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists this season.

Watanabe turned his ankle in a workout yesterday. Nurse said it didn't seem too bad and they hoped he would be able to play, but it was sore today. Doesn't sound like he'll be out long but, as Nick said, "it's a bummer" he won't face his good friend and countryman Rui Hachimura. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 10, 2021

