1h ago
Lowry in, Anunoby, Watanabe out for Raps
TSN.ca Staff
Lowry left Monday’s 128-133 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies with back spasms. He played 7:42 and scored four points with one assist before leaving the game.
Nurse says Lowry's back pain has subsided, but they'll monitor it going forward.
OG Anunoby and Yuta Watanabe, who were both listed as questionable, will miss the game at Capital One Arena.
For Anunoby, it will be his eighth straight game out with a calf injury. He is averaging 14.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists this season.
Watanabe turned his ankle in a workout on Tuesday, causing him to miss Wednesday's game with soreness.