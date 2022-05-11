5h ago
Heat G Lowry ruled out for Game 6 vs. 76ers
Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry will travel with the team for Thursday's Game 6 against the Philadelphia 76ers but has been ruled out with a hamstring injury, the team announced on Wednesday.
TSN.ca Staff
Lowry, 36, will miss his sixth post-season game due to this injury.
The 6-foot point guard averaged 13.4 points and 7.5 assists in 63 regular season games.
The Heat also listed forwards Caleb Martin (ankle), and P.J. Tucker (calf), and guards Tyler Herro (ankle), Gabe Vincent (knee), and Max Strus (hamstring) as questionable for Game 6.