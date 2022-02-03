Kyle Lowry will return to the lineup and start for the Miami Heat against the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday after an extended absence due to personal reasons.

Kyle Lowry back -- and starting tonight for Heat -- alongside Butler, Adebayo, Robinson and Tucker. This will be the first time the Lowry-Butler-Adebayo trio have played together since Nov. 27 and only the 16th time together. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) February 3, 2022

Lowry, who was acquired in a trade with the Toronto Raptors last summer, last played on Jan. 15 in a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

In 39 games this season, Lowry is averaging 13.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 8.3 assists in 34.2 minutes per game. The 35-year-old point guard is shooting 32.7 per cent from three-point range.

The Heat enter Thursday's game at 32-20 and sit second in the Eastern Conference, one game back of the Chicago Bulls.