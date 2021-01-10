Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry will return as the team gets set to face the Golden State Warriors Sunday night, TSN's Josh Lewenberg tweets.

Kyle Lowry is back and will play vs the Warriors tonight.



Nurse says there will be changes in the starting lineup again but won't reveal those changes until closer to game time. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) January 11, 2021

Lowry missed Friday night's game against the Sacramento Kings because of personal reasons.

Meanwhile, head coach Nick Nurse says there will be changes in the starting lineup but will not not reveal those changes until closer to game time.

Following their matchup with Steph Curry and Co., Toronto will be back in action on Monday night in Portland against the Trail Blazers.