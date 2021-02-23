Lowry downgraded to out vs. 76ers with thumb injury

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry was downgraded to out for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers prior to tip-off.

The 34-year-old missed his fourth consecutive game as he continues to deal with a thumb injury.

Before falling 109-102 Tuesday night, the Raptors had won all three games without Lowry in the lineup, and four straight overall. Monday's loss dropped the Raptors back to .500 at 16-16 on the season.

In 25 games this season, Lowry is averaging 17.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 6.4 assists on 45.2 per cent shooting.

Toronto will be back in action Wednesday night in Miami against the Heat.