Lowry in, Siakam remains out for Raptors

Kyle Lowry will return to the Toronto Raptors lineup tonight against the Indiana Pacers, while Pascal Siakam will remain out.

Lowry has missed the last two games with a toe injury. Siakam missed Sunday's game against the Pacers with swelling in his left knee.

In 13 games this season, Lowry has averaged 18.2 points and 7.1 assists per game.

Siakam, in 14 games for the Raptors this season, has averaged 18.6 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.