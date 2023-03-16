NORTH BAY, Ont. — Kyle McDonald scored twice to lead the North Bay Battalion past the Peterborough Petes 5-3 in the lone game in the Ontario Hockey league on Thursday night.

Liam Arnsby, Kyle Jackson and Owen Van Steensel had the other goals for North Bay (44-17-2-1) as goaltender Dom DiVincentiis stopped 34 shots.

Tucker Robertson, Owen Beck and Konnor Smith replied for Peterborough (33-26-2-2). Michael Simpson made 37 saves..

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2023.