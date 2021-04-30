WASHINGTON — Kyle Schwarber led off the bottom of the 10th inning with a two-run homer and the Washington Nationals, boosted by a fine debut by Jon Lester, rallied past the Miami Marlins 2-1 on Friday night.

With Josh Bell starting the extra inning as the automatic runner on second base, Schwarber hit an 0-1 fastball to right-centre off Yimi Garcia (2-2). It was Schwarber's second walk-off homer of the season.

Brad Hand (2—0) pitched two innings for the win.

Garrett Cooper's single scored Jose Devers to the Marlins a 1-0 lead in the top of the 10th.

Lester, Schwarber's former teammate with the Chicago Cubs, pitched five scoreless innings in his first game for Washington. Reinstated from the injured list before the game, he allowed five hits and two walks while striking out one on 70 pitches.

The 37-year-old Lester was one of nine Nationals players quarantined before the season because of COVID-19 protocols. Four players tested positive while five others were put under quarantine after contact tracing determined they might have been exposed.

Lester signed a one-year contract with Washington in late January after six seasons with the Cubs in which he went 77-44 with a 3.64 ERA in 171 starts.

Marlins starter Pablo Lopez threw seven scoreless innings. He allowed six hits and two walks while striking out two.

Yadiel Hernandez had thee hits for Washington. But the Nationals hit into four double plays, three to end innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: RHP Elieser Hernandez (right biceps inflammation) threw a bullpen session Wednesday and is expected to throw another one this weekend. … INF Brian Anderson (left oblique strain) was expected to take batting practice on the field.

Nationals: RHP Stephen Strasburg (right shoulder) is throwing at 200 feet on level ground and is expected to throw his first bullpen session this weekend. … OF Juan Soto (left shoulder) began light throwing on Thursday and threw again on Friday.

UP NEXT

Marlins: RHP Paul Campbell (0-1) makes his first major league start and fifth appearance.

Nationals: LHP Patrick Corbin (0-3) is 2-1 with a 2.22 ERA in four home starts against the Marlins since joining the Nationals in 2019.

