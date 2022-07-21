Kyler Murray has his new deal.

The Arizona Cardinals have signed the 24-year-old quarterback to a five-year, $230.5 million extension, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The deal is set to take Murray through the 2028 season and comes with $160 million in guarantees. His annual $46.1 million salary will make him the second-highest-paid QB in the NFL.

The 2018 Heisman Trophy winner was the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma and has been the Cards' starter since coming into the league. The Bedford, TX native won Offensive Rookie of the Year following the 2019 season.

Twice a Pro Bowler, Murray has appeared in 46 games over three seasons, throwing for 11,480 yards on 1,057-for-1,581 passing with 70 touchdowns and 34 interceptions. On the ground, Murray has added 1,786 yards rushing with another 20 TDs.

A two-sport athlete, Murray signed a deal with the Oakland Athletics with a $4.66 million signing bonus after being taken with the ninth overall selection of the 2018 MLB Amateur Draft. An infielder, Murray intended to report to the A's to begin his baseball career following the 2018 season, but instead chose to enter the NFL Draft.

The A's still retain Murray's rights should he choose to once again pursue baseball.