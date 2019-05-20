PARIS — Kylian Mbappe has opened the door for a move away from Paris Saint-Germain.

Just after receiving the award for the French league's player of the season, the 20-year-old World Cup winner said he wants more responsibility, either at PSG or "elsewhere with a new project."

Mbappe, who joined from Monaco in 2017 for 180 million euros, had never speculated before on a possible transfer away from the French champions.

"I feel it may be the right time to take more responsibilities," Mbappe said after succeeding Neymar as the league's best player. "Hopefully it will be at Paris Saint-Germain, it would be with a great pleasure. Or maybe elsewhere, with a new project."

After winning the World Cup in Russia, Mbappe followed up with 32 league goals this season, becoming the first French player to reach at least that tally since 1966.

Mbappe has been linked with a possible move to Real Madrid, where Zinedine Zidane returned as coach earlier this season.

PSG sealed a sixth French league title in seven years but failed to defend its French Cup and French League Cup crowns this season. PSG was eliminated in the Champions League last 16 for the third straight year.

Mbappe was also named the young player of the season for the third straight year.

After leading Lille to a second-place finish, Christophe Galtier won the coach of the year award.

