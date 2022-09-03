PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé scored twice from Lionel Messi assists as Paris Saint-Germain won at Nantes 3-0 to remain leader of the French league on Saturday.

The French champions were dealt a blow, however, just three days before facing Juventus in the Champions League by Vitinha’s apparent knee injury. The Portuguese midfielder was forced off the pitch in the 33rd minute after falling on the turf following a late tackle from Fabio.

The Nantes defender received a red card for the recklessness.

Vitinha appeared to be a doubt whether he could recover in time for Tuesday’s match against the Serie A side at the Parc des Princes.

Nantes trailed from the 17th minute after Mbappé’s superb goal with a curled right-footed shot from the left side of the box into the opposite corner. He was set up by Messi on the break.

Messi was again the provider for Mbappé’s seventh goal — this time from close range — which was initially disallowed for offside in the 53rd but given after a VAR check.

Nuno Mendes completed the scoring in the 67th from the rebound after Neymar hit the post.

PSG leads undefeated Marseille in the standings on goal difference.

SANCHEZ MAKES AMENDS

After missing a penalty midweek, Alexis Sanchez made amends to cap Marseille’s 2-0 win at Auxerre with his third goal in five league matches.

Sanchez, who joined Marseille from Inter Milan last month on a free transfer, came off the bench near the hour mark and sealed Marseille’s fifth league win in the 83rd minute with a low shot from Matteo Gendouzi’s back pass.

Marseille has 16 of a possible 18 points and will travel to Tottenham next week for the start of its Champions League campaign brimming with confidence.

Every time Marseille has managed to remain unbeaten in its six opening matches in the 21st century, it has finished the season in the top three.

Marseille coach Igor Tudor rotated his players ahead of the big game in London and made seven changes, with Sanchez among those left on the bench after he missed from the spot in the 1-0 win against Clermont.

It took only eight minutes for the Marseille visitors to find the net when Gerson scored from the rebound after Cengiz Under dribbled past an Auxerre player in the box and hit the post.

Auxerre, which returned to the top-flight after an 11-year absence, was under pressure throughout the first half as Marseille dominated possession in an efficient 3-4-3 system. The hosts played better in the second half but could muster only half-chances.

TOKO-EKAMBI SCORES TWICE

Karl Toko-Ekambi continued his good run of form by scoring twice in Lyon’s 5-0 thrashing of struggling Angers.

After being decisive midweek with the winner against Auxerre, Toko Ekambi put the hosts in front against his former team in the 31st minute and scored again near the hour mark.

Alexandre Lacazette, Castello Lukeba and Moussa Dembele were also on the scoresheet for third-placed Lyon.

