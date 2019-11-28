Kyrie Irving was supposed to make his return to Boston Thursday night but was held out because of a shoulder injury. That didn't stop Celtics fans from getting their licks in at their former point guard.

Before the game, flyers featuring Irving's face and the word "coward" were posted in the area surrounding TD Garden. As the game started, loud "Kyrie sucks" chants filled the arena, though Irving was not in attendance.

The Celtics went on to win the game by a score of 121-110 as new point guard Kemba Walker starred with 39 points.

After the game, Irving appeared to take exception at the treatment he received from his former fan base.

Kyrie has some thoughts from afar ... pic.twitter.com/r5u4jdspZp — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) November 28, 2019

“It’s one big show that means very VERY little in the real world that most people live in,” the lengthy and rambling post said before concluding with: “Don’t fall for the Game that’s played in front of you for Entertainment, it’ll never be as serious dealing with LIFE," Irving wrote as part of a lengthy Instagram post.

Irving had a tumultuous two seasons with the Celtics that culminated in him signing with the Nets just minutes after free agency started this summer despite saying prior to the start of last season he would re-sign with the Celtics "if you guys will have me back." But despite high expectations, Boston never hit their stride last year and were ousted in the second round by the Milwaukee Bucks.

The six-time All-Star has been out of the lineup for the last six games and the Nets have not said definitively when he will return to the lineup.

In 11 games so far this season with Brooklyn, Irving is averaging 28.5 points per game to go along with 7.2 assists. Following their loss Thursday night, the Nets now sit at 9-9 for the season. They will play the Celtics again on Friday, this time at Barclays Center. Irving next potential return to Boston comes on March 3.