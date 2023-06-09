L.P. Dumoulin Searching For Maiden Chaudière Victory

Over his 11 NASCAR Pinty's victories, L.P. Dumoulin has won at five of the 11 active tracks in the series. However, there is one oval on the schedule that has plagued the driver - Autodrome Chaudière.

Across his seven starts at the Vallée-Jonction, Que. bullring, Dumoulin has amassed two podium finishes, four top-fives, five top-tens, two E3 Spark Plug Pole Awards, and has led 338 laps, a record at the track. Last year he won the pole, led 54 laps, and finished fourth.

“We very often obtained good results at Autodrome Chaudière. It is also a track that I know very well because it is like our test track," said Dumoulin. "I like the track, with its 18° banked turns, but also the atmosphere as there are always thousands of race fans in the grandstands for our annual race there.”

Labelled one of the more unique tracks on the series circuit, Chaudière stands apart with its iconic, bright green walls, and tight, side-by-side racing. It is also one of the most high-octane and dramatic for drivers and fans.

“Everything will depend on the number of full-course yellows. If there are yellow flags early in the event, we all know the expression 'yellows bring yellows',” said Dumoulin. “On the other side, if we’re able to make a long run on the green, it’ll be important to be patient, avoid contact and aim for the points.”

After a winless 2022 season, Dumoulin is optimistic that a checkered flag is coming. The No. 47 team visited Chaudière for a test session during the most recent off-weeks and feel that they are starting to build positive momentum.

“The [test] session was successful, we were able to find small things to improve on the car, which gives us great confidence for the race on Saturday,” explained Dumoulin. “No matter where the race takes place, our tests are always done at the Autodrome Chaudière because it’s not only a demanding track but also the closest to our race shop, in Trois-Rivières.”

“I will obviously work very hard to bring car #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare Dodge on the way to victory but I am also thinking of the championship.”

Guenette to Race Dale Earnhardt Tribute Paint Scheme with GM Paillé

Alex Guenette recently announced that he and Ed Hakonson Racing would be joining forces with GM Paillé for the three Quebec races this season.

Additionally, the No. 3 GM Paillé/ASSA ABLOY Chevrolet will sport a special paint scheme to celebrate NASCAR’s 75th anniversary - a Dale Earnhardt GM GoodWrench tribute.

“I’m very primed for this association. I have been talking with Jean-Claude [Paillé] for a long time and we are happy to come up with this partnership for 2023,” said Guenette.

Debuting this Saturday at Autodrome Chaudière, fans will also be able to see the paint scheme on track at the Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières (August 5 & 6), which Guenette won last season, and at Circuit ICAR (August 26).

Sam Fellows Returns with GM Paillé Backing

Earlier this week, Sam Fellows announced that he would be making his return to the series with a new sponsor and new car number.

Fellows will compete under the newly minted Fellows McGraw Racing (FMR) name. The FMR team will compete with Chevrolet Camaro race cars provided by GM Paillé Racing and will sport the No. 87.

While the number of races has yet to be determined, Fellows indicated the team intends to compete at both ovals and road courses, starting with the Bud Light 300 at Autodrome Chaudière this Saturday.

“First off I have to thank JC Paillé for his help on this, being able to race with Paillé equipment and represent the brand is an incredible honour,” said Fellows.

In addition to the support from GM Paillé, the FMR entry will be supported by longtime sponsor AER Manufacturing, along with support in Quebec from Canadian mattress company Polysleep. The FMR number 87 will sport a livery that pays tribute to Ron Fellows’ 1999 AER NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series winning car with NEMCO Motorsports.

“When I think back on my family’s history in NASCAR, the number 87 is the one that sticks out to me. I remember Dad [Ron Fellows] winning races in the 87 with sponsorship from AER and Bully Hill Vineyards. That partnership with the Nemecheks and crew chief Brian Pattie was truly a winning combination.”

NASCAR Pinty’s Series etc.

Mathieu Kingsbury will be making his first start of the 2023 season this weekend at Chaudière. The Blainville, Que. native made four starts last year, with his best finish of 14 coming at the Vallée-Jonction, Que. and at Circuit ICAR.

A number of other oval drivers will be back this weekend. Donald Theetge is one driver that has an impressive resume at Autodrome Chaudière. He’s led 128 laps, has three top-fives and a pole award. Last year he started second alongside Dumoulin but after struggles late in the race, he finished 21st. Newfoundland and Labrador drivers, Josh Collins and Brandon McFarlane will also be back this weekend for their second start of the 2023 season.

The Bud Light 300 at Autodrome Chaudière will stream live on TSN+ in Canada and on FloRacing in the United States at 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2023. The race will broadcast on tape-delay on TSN on Saturday, June 17 at 5:30 p.m. and on RDS2 on Sunday, June 25 at 5:30 p.m. ET.